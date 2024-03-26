President Joe Biden wins Missouri Democratic primary

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — President Joe Biden has won Missouri’s primary. The state Democratic Party announced Biden’s win several days after polls closed Saturday. Biden’s win was not in doubt. But the primary races are still closely watched by insiders for turnout and signs of protest voters. Saturday’s primary was the Missouri Democratic Party’s first party-run presidential contest since a new law took effect in August 2022. The party says about 20,000 voters participated. Missouri Republicans opted to hold a caucus this year, which former President Donald Trump won. Lawmakers have failed to reinstate the state-run primary despite calls to do so by both state Republican and Democratic party leaders.

