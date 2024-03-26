Poland’s ruling coalition to bring central bank head before court over hurting state interests

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The majority of Poland’s ruling pro-European Union coalition lawmakers have taken steps to bring the head of the central bank before a special court on allegations of acting against the country’s financial interests and abusing his powers. The motion on Tuesday to try National Bank of Poland chief Adam Glapiński before the State Tribunal is part of the coalition’s efforts to reverse the actions of its right-wing predecessors, widely considered undemocratic, and to bring those responsible to account. The tribunal’s task is to try top state officials suspected of violations of the nation’s constitution and laws. The allegations against Glapiński include unlawful funding of state deficit from state-issued securities and weakening of the national currency, among others.

