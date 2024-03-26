Pac-12’s final chapter not over yet. Conference has 5 teams in NCAA Women’s Sweet 16.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a women’s NCAA Tournament where Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, LSU coach Kim Mulkey and undefeated South Carolina have dominated the headlines, the Pac-12 making sure it doesn’t go away quietly in its final season. The Conference of Champions leads the way with five teams making the Sweet 16. The Pac-12 is one of five conferences to have multiple teams get to the regional semifinals. The ACC has three with the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 placing two apiece. The Pac-12 also had five teams get to the second weekend of tournament play in 2017 and ’19.

