NY judge issues gag order on Trump in hush money trial

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — A New York judge has imposed a gag order on Donald Trump, limiting the former president from making statements about potential witnesses in the upcoming criminal trial relating to hush money payments.

Judge Juan Merchan also said Trump can’t make or cause others to make public statements about attorneys, court staff or the family members of prosecutors or lawyers intended to interfere with the case.

The order does not apply to New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is a public figure.

Trump is also barred from making or causing others to make statements about any potential or actual juror.

Trump’s historic criminal trial will begin with jury selection on April 15, after a dispute over the late production of documents caused Merchan to initially push back the start date. Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from reimbursements to Michael Cohen for hush money payments he made before the 2016 election to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public about an alleged affair with Trump. The former president has pleaded not guilty and denied the affair.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.