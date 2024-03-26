King Charles III and Queen Camilla to attend Easter Sunday service in Windsor

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace officials say King Charles III and Queen Camilla will attend an Easter service at the chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday. The appearance will be the first major event for Charles since he was diagnosed with cancer in February. Officials said Tuesday Charles and Camilla will be accompanied by other members of the royal family at the Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel. The king is undergoing regular treatments and has suspended almost all his public engagements since his cancer diagnosis. Officials didn’t disclose what form of cancer Charles has but said it’s not related to his recent treatment for a benign prostate condition.

