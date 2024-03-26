Kenya starts to return the 429 bodies of doomsday cult victims to families
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Kenyan government has begun handing over 429 bodies of members of a doomsday cult at the center of a legal case that has shocked the country. Exhumed bodies from a vast rural area in coastal Kenya have shown signs of starvation and strangulation. Cult leader Paul Mackenzie is accused of asking his followers to starve themselves to death to meet Jesus and now faces charges that include murder. Some outraged Kenyans have asked how authorities didn’t notice any sign of the mass deaths underway. The trial for the pastor and associates begins in April.