Indictment accuses Rwandan man of lying about role in his country’s 1994 genocide to come to US

BOSTON (AP) — A Rwandan man who authorities say took part in the country’s 1994 genocide before making his way to the U.S. has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston. Eric Nshimiye of Ohio is accused of repeatedly lying about his involvement in killings and rapes in order to come to the U.S. as a refugee in 1995 and gain citizenship eight years later. He was indicted on charges that include falsifying information, obstruction of justice and perjury. A public defender in Ohio said he was no longer handling the case and had no comment and believed a public defender in Boston had not yet been assigned.

