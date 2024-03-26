herri Papini has yet to pay $300,000 fine for faked 2016 California kidnapping, documents show

By Jonathan Ayestas

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Sherri Papini, whose faked kidnapping in 2016 gained national attention, has yet to pay hundreds of thousands in restitution for the hoax.

That’s according to a court document filed by the United States Attorney’s Office. The document also requests that the United States District Court issue a writ of garnishment against Kinney & Kinney Attorneys At Law, in which Papini has an interest.

After being convicted of the fake kidnapping, a court sentenced Papini to 18 months in prison and ordered her to pay roughly $310,000 in restitution. The document explains that the United States is now seeking a 10% litigation surcharge for the unpaid balance, bringing up the total amount Papini now owes to $340,221.23.

A writ of garnishment would allow the court to allow the seizure of property of a debtor in possession of a third party. In this case, it would be the law firm.

“Sherri Papini’s financial obligations to the court will be met over time,” a statement from Papini’s lawyer, William Portanova, read. “Her financial situation is known to the Court and the Government.”

Keith Papini, Sherri’s husband, reported her missing in November 2016. She was found later that month.

A complaint claimed that Papini had lost a lot of weight and was branded on her right shoulder, had a swollen nose, bruises on her face, rashes on her body, ligature marks, burns and bruising.

During an interview with detectives, Papini claimed that she was abducted by “two HIspanic women” and that “law enforcement was involved.”

Investigators later learned that Papini had male DNA on her clothing when she was found in Yolo County, not female DNA. It turned out Papini had been staying with her ex-boyfriend in Costa Mesa. The ex-boyfriend in 2020 admitted that Papini never left his home.

That is when, in 2022, investigators arrested Papini and charged her with mail fraud and making false statements.

Papini had also benefited from faking her kidnapping. Court documents show Papini received $30,694.15 from the California Victim Compensation Board.

Sherri was released in 2023 to community confinement. Community confinement means the person is either in home confinement or a residential reentry center, also known as a halfway house.

Keith Papini has also since filed for divorce, and a court granted Keith custody of their children.

