Ethiopia’s biggest bank says it has recouped most of the cash lost during a system glitch

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s biggest bank says it has recouped nearly 80% of the cash it lost during a system glitch that allowed customers to take out more money than they had in their accounts. Abe Sano, president of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, told reporters Tuesday that around $14 million was withdrawn or digitally transferred during the error. He says the value of the transactions ranged from 9 cents to $5,350. The amount lost was initially reported as $40 million. Nearly 15,000 people have voluntarily returned funds that the bank says were taken illegally. But 567 individuals have not yet returned money that is not theirs.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.