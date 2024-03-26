‘Diarra from Detroit,’ created by Diarra Kilpatrick, offers a fresh take on the detective genre

One of the buzzy new shows of the spring TV season is “Diarra from Detroit”,” now streaming on BET+. The comedic mystery was created by and stars Diarra Kilpatrick, who is best-known for a role on HBO’s “Perry Mason.” Kilpatrick plays a woman also named Diarra who has a great date with a man she meets on Tinder. When he disappears, Diarra refuses to accept that she was rejected and instead launches an investigation — leading her to quickly become in over her head. Like her character, Kilpatrick is also from Detroit and her last name is known to many people there as her half-brother is the former mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

