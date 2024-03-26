Convicted sex offender who hacked jumbotron at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ stadium gets 220 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A convicted child molester has been sentenced to 220 years in federal prison for producing child sexual abuse material and hacking the jumbotron at the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium. Samuel Arthur Thompson did this after the team learned he was a registered sex offender and fired him. A federal judge sentenced the 53-year-old on Monday. He was convicted in November of producing, receiving and possessing sexual images of children, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and other counts. Prosecutors say Thompson remotely accessed the jumbotron through a spare server at the Jaguars’ facilities and caused it to malfunction during three games in the 2018 season.

