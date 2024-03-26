California Restaurant Association says Berkeley to halt ban on natural gas piping in new buildings

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The city of Berkeley, California, has agreed to halt enforcement of a ban on natural gas piping in new homes and buildings that was successfully opposed in court by the California Restaurant Association. The organization says a settlement follows the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ refusal to reconsider a 2023 ruling that the ban violates federal law. The office of the city attorney said Berkeley will continue to be a leader in climate action. In 2019, Berkeley became the first U.S. city to adopt a ban on natural gas in new homes and buildings. That started a climate change-driven move in many other cities and counties that morphed into a culture war over gas stoves.

