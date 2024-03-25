Two teens arrested after stealing bait car and taking a 5-year-old and other siblings on a joy ride

By Sam Smith

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Two teenagers have been arrested after stealing a bait car, and then taking a 5-year-old and two other siblings on a joy ride Saturday in northeast Albuquerque.

A spokesman for Albuquerque police said detectives learned a bait car was taken from the 3800 block of Montgomery Boulevard N.E.

According to police, three children entered the car, and the 14-year-old boy was able to start the car and drive off. The 14-year-old would later pick up his 15-year-old girlfriend and his 5-year-old brother.

Police say the teenager was allowed to drive the car to a safe area. Police then disabled the vehicle near Montgomery Blvd. N.E. and Morningside Drive.

According to police, the children walked to an apartment complex near Montgomery Boulevard. Detectives contacted the parents of each of the children.

The 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl face a number of felony charges, including contributing to the delinquency of a minor. CYFD was also notified of the incident.

