Two Polish military engineers die after the detonation of TNT during a training exercise

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister says that two military engineers have died following the detonation of TNT during a training exercise at a military facility in southern Poland. The minister tweeted Monday that two sappers with a chemical regiment died in Solarnia in the southern region of Silesia. The deaths follow another training tragedy among Polish soldiers earlier this month. A military tracked vehicle ran over two soldiers during a drill at a test range in northwestern Poland. Both soldiers died.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.