Truth Social owner Trump Media will begin trading Tuesday as the merger closes

By Matt Egan, CNN

New York (CNN) — Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group announced Monday its merger with a publicly traded shell company has closed and trading will begin on the stock market on Tuesday.

The closing of the merger between Trump Media and Digital World Acquisition Corp. amounts to a multi-billion dollar windfall for former President Donald Trump, who is the chairman and dominant shareholder of the new company.

Trading of the new company under the ticker symbol “DJT” on the Nasdaq Stock Market is set to begin on Tuesday, the companies said.

News of the merger’s completion propelled shares of Digital World 21% higher on Monday. At current prices, Trump’s stake is valued at $3.5 billion. However, there are lock-up restrictions that would likely prevent Trump from selling or even borrowing against the value of that stock for months.

Devin Nunes, the CEO of the combined company, said in a statement that the business will move to “reclaim the Internet from Big Tech censors.”

“We will continue to fulfill our commitment to Americans to serve as a safe harbor for free expression and to stand up to the ever-growing army of speech suppressors,” Nunes said.

Meanwhile, Trump Media saw a $26 million loss during the third quarter of last year.

In anticipation of its merger with Trump Media, trading of DWAC shares had embodied the same kind of frenzy shown in Tupperware’s stock surge last July, or that of meme stocks AMC Entertainment and GameStop during the height of the pandemic.

Contributing: CNN’s Elisabeth Buchwald and Krystal Hur.

This story has been updated with additional context.

