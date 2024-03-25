Texas AG Ken Paxton is closer than ever to trial over securities fraud charges

HOUSTON (AP) — When Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s returns to court over felony securities fraud charges he’s been facing for nearly a decade, it will put him the closest he’s ever been to standing trial in the case. But it’s unclear if the trial set to begin April 15 will proceed as scheduled. A final hearing before the trial’s start had been set for last week. But it was abruptly canceled and rescheduled for Tuesday. A prosecutor in the case and one of Paxton’s attorneys declined to comment Monday on whether the trial is going forward or if there could be a deal to settle the case. Paxton is accused of duping investors in a tech startup. He has pleaded not guilty.

