Steelers’ Mike Tomlin says Russell Wilson has ‘pole position’ for starting QB job

ORLANDO, Fla. _ (AP) — Russell Wilson’s resume and experience give him the edge over Justin Fields. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Wilson is considered Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback but Fields will get a chance to compete. The Steelers revamped their quarterback room earlier this month, signing Wilson to the $1.21 million veteran’s minimum after the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback was released by Denver. Kenny Pickett, the team’s first-round pick in 2022, asked for a trade after Wilson’s arrival, Tomlin said. So, Pittsburgh sent him to Philadelphia and acquired Fields, a first-round pick in 2021, from Chicago for a conditional sixth-round choice in 2025.

