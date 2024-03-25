Slidell police: Violent New Orleans gang members arrested, drug, illegal guns seized

By Farrah Reed

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — The Slidell Police Department announced Sunday that a raid in the city last week that ended in the arrest of violent New Orleans gang members.

According to police, two high-risk warrants were executed in neighborhoods off the Robert Boulevard corridor.

The investigation focused on two Slidell homes, which were related to violent gang activity happening in the New Orleans Metro area, according to police.

Police said they seized tens of thousands of dollars in illicit funds, multiple fully automatic high-capacity rifles and handguns, and an assortment of illegal narcotics.

According to police, many of the weapons were determined to be stolen.

Multiple arrests were made during this investigation; however, due to the ongoing investigation, the identity of the offenders is being withheld, Slidell police said in an issued statement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.