Serbians are petitioning against a planned luxury project backed by Trump son-in-law’s firm

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — An opposition group in Serbia has launched a petition against a real estate development project that would be financed by the firm of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The project would be at the site of the former Serbian army headquarters destroyed in a NATO bombing campaign in 1999. Kushner earlier this month confirmed reports that his company plans to finance the project in central Belgrade. It would feature a high-rise hotel, a luxury apartment complex, office spaces and shops. The petition asks Serbia’s government to respect the law, which says the building can only be returned to its original function.

