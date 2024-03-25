Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ California and Florida homes raided, Homeland Security tells CNN

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — In response to a CNN question about reports of raids of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said that as part of an ongoing investigation they, along with other law enforcement partners, had “executed law enforcement actions.”

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” the law enforcement department told CNN.

HSI is the lead investigative unit of the US Department of Homeland Security and is responsible for investigating transnational crime and threats, including human trafficking.

It is not yet clear if Combs or other residents are the target of the law enforcement actions.

Aerial footage over Combs’ home in LA showed multiple, armed law enforcement officers walking around the grounds of the property. Mobile command post vehicles were visible at both his home in LA and Miami, where agents were processing paperwork on card tables. It will take time to locate and process evidence given the substantial size of the properties, CNN’s Josh Campbell reported.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Combs for comment.

Combs, 54, founded the music label Bad Boy in 1993, and has gone by stage names Puff Daddy and Diddy. Credited with work that is regarded as instrumental in the growth of the hip-hop genre, Combs has won three Grammys in his career, along with 14 nominations. While he achieved initial success with his music, Combs also became a notable producer as well as entrepreneur.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.