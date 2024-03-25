Prosecutors allege South Africa’s Parliament speaker took $135,000 and a wig in bribes

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — South African prosecutors say they intend to charge the Parliament speaker with corruption. They allege she took $135,000 and a wig in bribes from an unnamed person over a three-year period while she was defense minister. Prosecutors announced their intention in a court hearing. Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has not been arrested or charged. Her case is the latest graft scandal to hit the ruling African National Congress party, which faces a pivotal national election on May 29.

