Parents charged with homicide in 4-month-old boy’s death; autopsy shows ‘chronic abuse’

By Brittany Whitehead

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WLOS) — A mother and father have been charged with homicide in the death of their 4-month-old child, Greenville County officials said.

In autopsy findings, the medical examiner determined brain hemorrhaging in the infant was in various stages of healing, translating to “chronic abuse” of the child.

Following a 7-month investigation, investigators with Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit on Thursday, March 21, charged Bruce Douglas Duncan, 24, and Reanna Shae Brown, 25, with homicide by child abuse.

Officials said the investigation began on Aug. 23, 2023, after deputies responded to 508 Pollard Road about a non-responsive infant. The child was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Since then, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, working with sheriff’s office investigators and medical experts, determined the cause of death to be trauma — which investigators believed to be caused by force.

Arrest warrants for the parents state that the injuries inflicted on the infant caused large bruises on the palms of both his hands, large bruising on the back of the lower legs and brain hemorrhaging.

“During an autopsy of the victim, the brain hemorrhages were noted by the medical examiner to be in various stages of healing, specifically new and older bleeding on the victim’s brain,” the warrant stated. “Based on these findings, the brain injuries indicate chronic abuse of the victim. These injuries directly resulted in the death of the victim.”

Both Duncan and Brown are being held without bond in the Greenville County Detention Center.

