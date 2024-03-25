Nikola Jokic scores 29, Western Conference-leading Nuggets beat Grizzlies 128-103

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Christian Braun scored 17 points and the Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-103 on Monday night. Jokic, who left the game with 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter and Denver leading by 21 points, finished two assists shy of his 23rd triple-double of the season. Lamar Stevens matched a season high with 19 points for the Grizzlies. Scotty Pippen Jr. added 17.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.