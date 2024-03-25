Montreal coach Martin St. Louis returns to team after taking leave to be with his family

DENVER (AP) — Montreal coach Martin St. Louis is back with the Canadiens after he left the team to be with his family. Montreal announced that St. Louis will be behind the bench again for Tuesday night’s game at Colorado. The Canadiens went 1-2-1 while St. Louis was on leave. St. Louis had been with his family to help with his son, Mason, 16, after he got hurt during a youth hockey game, and then suffered complications from the injury and was hospitalized. The Canadiens said Mason is now recovering at the family home in Connecticut.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.