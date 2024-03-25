Men described as Idaho prison gang members appear in court on hospital ambush and escape charges

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two men charged in a brazen prison escape that left three correctional officers with gunshot injuries after an attack at an Idaho hospital were arraigned. Police say both the escaped inmate and a former inmate who used to live in the same cell block are in the same white supremacist prison gang. Police also say Skylar Meade and Nicholas Umphenour are suspected of killing two people in northern Idaho though they have not yet been charged. Meade is charged with felony escape, and Umphenour is charged with aiding escape, three counts of aggravated battery on an officer and using a deadly weapon in a felony. Both are being held on $2 million bond.

