Man stabbed on New York subway train after argument with another passenger about smoking

NEW YORK (AP) — An early morning dispute over smoking on a New York subway train has led to one man being stabbed multiple times and another man being arrested. Monday morning’s incident happened on a Brooklyn train bound for Manhattan. Police received a 911 call for a person in distress and discovered a 52-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his back. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police later apprehended the stabbing suspect outside a Brooklyn train station. The incident happened hours before the NYPD announced plans to surge hundreds police officers to the subway system to crack down on fare skippers.

