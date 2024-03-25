Major power outage impacting residences across Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major power outage is now impacting El Paso County from Cañon City to La Junta.

According to Black Hills Energy, customers in the yellow area on the map are now being impacted by the outage. There is no information at this time about what caused the outage or how long it will take for power to be restored.

To report an outage or see the impacted area, click here.

This is a developing story that we will keep updated when more information is available.