Kamala Harris will meet Guatemalan leader Arévalo on immigration and his anti-corruption drive

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with President Bernardo Arévalo of Guatemala as the U.S. grapples with an influx of migrants to its southern border, including thousands from that Central American nation. The two leaders on Monday are expected to discuss the Biden administration’s use of offices that were set up in Guatemala, Colombia, Costa Rica and Ecuador in the fall. The so-called safe mobility offices are designed to streamline the U.S. refugee process so migrants apply where they are and avoid paying smugglers to make the journey north. Harris and Arévalo also will discuss his anti-corruption efforts. And the Democratic vice president is expected to announce $5.2 billion in investments in Central America.

