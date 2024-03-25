Judge dismisses lawsuit by Musk’s X against nonprofit researchers tracking hate speech on platform
By BARBARA ORTUTAY and DAVID KLEPPER
Associated Press
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Elon Musk’s X Corp. against the non-profit Center for Countering Digital Hate, which has documented the increase in hate speech on the site since it was purchased by the Tesla owner. X, formerly known as Twitter, had argued the center’s researchers violated the site’s terms of service by improperly compiling public tweets, and that its subsequent reports on the rise of hate speech cost X millions when advertisers fled.