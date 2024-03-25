Illinois parole official quits after police say a freed felon attacked a woman and killed her son

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A state parole board member has resigned after recommending the release of a man who authorities said then attacked a pregnant Chicago woman with a knife and fatally stabbed her 11-year-old son. IThe Illinois Prisoner Review Board’s handling of the case has prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker to order that procedures for dealing with situations involving domestic violence be revamped. Pritzker announced Monday that LeAnn Miller has submitted her resignation. Miller had prepared a report recommending Crosetti Brand’s release from prison. Authorities say the 37-year-old felon went to Laterria Smith’s apartment on March 13, stabbed her and killed her son Jayden Perkins while he tried to protect her.

