Hospitality workers ratify new contract with 34 Southern California hotels, press 30 others to sign

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of Southern California hospitality workers have ratified a new contract with 34 hotels after repeated strikes since the summer. Their union says they will keep fighting for deals with more than two dozen others. Unite Here Local 11 announced Monday that workers won higher pay and increased employer contributions to pensions. They also won fair workload guarantees among other provisions of a contract that received 98% approval. The new contract runs until mid-January 2028. Room attendants, cooks and other non-tipped workers will receive wage hikes of $10 an hour over the term of the contract. That represents a 40% to 50% increase. The deal follows rolling strikes that began in July.

