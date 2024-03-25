Golden Globes land 5-year deal to air on CBS, stream on Paramount+

NEW YORK (AP) — The Golden Globes and CBS have reached a five-year deal to broadcast the annual award show and stream it live on Paramount+. The new agreement, which begins with January’s telecast, gives the Globes a new broadcast home after several years of turmoil. The Globes had long resided at NBC before scandal enveloped the organization behind the awards, leading NBC to give them up. CBS stepped in to air the 81st Golden Globes in January, and was rewarded with a ratings boost. The telecast pulled in an average of 9.4 million viewers, up about 50% from 2023.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.