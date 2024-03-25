France launches a nationwide anti-drug crackdown ahead of European elections
PARIS (AP) — The French interior minister has launched multiple anti-drug crackdowns, reflecting the government’s commitment to show it’s serious about tackling the drug trade and crime in cities ahead of European elections. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Monday on X, formerly Twitter, that police units conducted raids and made several arrests in the northern city of Lille as well as Villeneuve-d’Ascq and Roubaix. The operation is part of a broader crackdown on drug trafficking. President Emmanuel Macron had promised about 10 such operations in the coming weeks. Critics have linked the crackdown to the centrist government’s efforts to boost its chances and stave off the threat for the far right ahead of European Parliament elections in June.