Colorado university hires 2 former U.S. attorneys to review shooting, recommend any changes

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado university where a student is charged with killing his suitemate and another person in a dorm room last month has hired two former U.S. attorneys to review of what led to the shooting and whether any campus policies and procedures can be improved. The University of Colorado Colorado Springs confirmed Monday that John Suthers and Jason Dunn will lead the review. Nicholas Jordan is accused of shooting his suitemate Samuel Knopp and Knopp’s friend, Celie Rain Montgomery. Authorities said Jordan allegedly threatened to kill Knopp a month earlier in a dispute over trash in their common living area.

