China hands down terms of life to 8 years for sports officials convicted of taking bribes

BEIJING (AP) — The former president of the Chinese Football Association has been sentenced to life in prison amid a wide-ranging crackdown on sports corruption. Chinese courts on Tuesday handed down sentences of between eight years and life in prison to officials in the Communist Party controlled sports programs, accusing them of taking bribes and committing other financial crimes. State media reported that Chen Xuyuan, the former CFA president, received a life sentence for helping fix matches and using his various positions to commit financial crimes.

