Skip to Content
News

Boeing timeline: Inside the air giant’s turbulent journey in recent years

<i>Ted S. Warren/AP via CNN Newsource</i><br />A worker walks next to a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane parked at Boeing Field in Seattle
CNN
Ted S. Warren/AP via CNN Newsource
A worker walks next to a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane parked at Boeing Field in Seattle
By
March 17, 2024 2:12 PM
Published 12:40 PM

By Chris Isidore and Matt Stiles, CNN

(CNN) — Boeing once had a reputation for unmatched safety and quality, an economic giant and a shining example of American industrial prowess. No longer.

Since late 2018, a series of setbacks has besieged the company, including two fatal crashes that grounded its best-selling jet and an incident where a door plug detached in mid-air, leaving a gaping hole in a jet’s side.

In addition to the loss of 346 lives in the two crashes, the problems have cost the company tens of billions of dollars and damaged its reputation. Here’s how Boeing got to this point.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content