Barking dog helps 4 people get to safety after fire sparks at northwest Oklahoma City home

By Jonathan Greco

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A roof of a garage caved in after a fire broke out early Monday morning at a home in northwest Oklahoma City.

Sky 5, the only news chopper over Oklahoma City on weekday mornings, was over that scene near Northwest 112th and County Line Road around 6:30 a.m. Crews on scene told KOCO 5 that they were able to keep the fire contained to the garage area, but it extended to the attic directly above the garage.

Four people — two adults and two children — were inside the home when the fire started and got out safely.

“They were alerted by a dog barking,” District Chief Andrew McCann said. “The dog alerted them to the fire, and they evacuated the residence and they are safe.”

Two dogs and three cats also were inside the home. Firefighters found both dogs and one of the cats and are looking for the other two.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.