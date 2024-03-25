An explosion near a police station in northern Kenya has killed 4 people, including 3 officers

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities in Kenya say that an explosion at a small hotel located near a police station in the northeast of the country has killed four people. Three of the victims were police officers. The blast in the town of Mandera on Monday wounded several others. The town is on the border with Somalia. Authorities said that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device that had been planted at the hotel. Police said that it was detonated as a crowd of people sat down to eat breakfast. Mandera’s police chief said that two of those wounded were in critical condition and would be flown to the capital Nairobi. Investigators have blamed east Africa-based extremist group al-Shabab for the attack.

