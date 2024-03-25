An AP photographer in Ghana shares why she focuses on documenting women

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Misper Apawu is a photojournalist living and working in Ghana. In addition to her photojournalism work, she often focuses on the lives of women in her country. She says her first encounter with photography occurred in childhood in a market in Dambai, a town in the Oti region of Ghana. While selling iced water in the market, she says she observed women’s expressions brighten whenever tourists pointed their cameras at them. When tourists showed the women their pictures, they would beam with delight. That happiness inspired her later career.

