An al-Qaida attack in Yemen kills 2 troops loyal to a secessionist group, officials say

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — An al-Qaida attack in southern Yemen killed at least two troops loyal to a secessionist group. That’s according to the Southern Armed Forces, which is loyal to the secessionist Southern Transitional Council. The attack took place late Sunday in the mountainous Wadi Omran area of Abyan province and also wounded four troops. An affiliate of al-Qaida, known as AQAP, claimed responsibility for the attack, its first since it announced the death of its leader earlier this month. AQAP is seen as one of the more dangerous branches of the extremist group.

