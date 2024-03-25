Affidavit reveals new information on Little Rock airport executive killed after shootout with ATF

By Blake Weaver

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — An affidavit has revealed new information about Bryan Keith Malinowski, the Clinton National Airport executive who died following a shootout earlier this week.

According to a search warrant, ATF claims from May 2021 to February 2024, Malinowski purchased over 150 known firearms, typically AR-style pistols, and resold them.

Malinowski would take those firearms, according to the affidavit, to gun shows where he operated as a vendor and sold firearms without asking for any identification or paperwork.

On multiple occasions, the affidavit reveals that Malinowski would meet with individuals over the course of months to sell firearms, only asking the identifying question of if the client was over 18.

The affidavit shows that Malinowski stated that he sold at gun shows in Benton, Conway and at a music hall in Memphis. The affidavit states Malinowski said he was a private seller; therefore no paperwork was needed to be filled out for a purchase.

On March 2, 2024, the affidavit states Malinowski was observed by a secret agent operating a table as a vendor at a G&S Promotions Gun Show, with multiple guns for sale. Including one pistol with a serial number matching that of a gun Malinowski had purchased approximately four days prior.

A tracking device was planted on Malinowski’s vehicle by agents, according to the affidavit, to track his locations during gun shows.

On Tuesday morning, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents served a federal search warrant at a home in Little Rock. During the serving of the warrant, authorities said gunfire was exchanged between ATF agents and Malinowski.

Malinowski died days later.

In 2019, Malinowski was named executive director of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. But the airport named an interim after learning of the search warrant and shootout.

“Today’s incident saddens us, and we pray for everyone involved,” said Clinton National Airport Commission Chairman Bill Walker in a release. “I have named Tom Clarke, the airport’s deputy executive director, as acting executive director. The airport’s day-to-day operations continue as normal.”

