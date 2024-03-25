A mother killed her 5-year-old daughter and hid the body, prosecutors in Syracuse say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York woman has been charged with beating her 5-year-old daughter to death nearly three months ago and hiding the body. Twenty-nine-year-old Latasha Mott of Syracuse was arraigned Monday on charges of manslaughter and disposal of a corpse in the death of her daughter, Nefertiti Harris. Prosecutors said Mott hit Nefertiti with a belt multiple times while the girl was in the shower on Jan. 6, killing her. They said Mott hid the body, and it has not been found. A search was underway on Monday. Mott pleaded not guilty. Her attorney, Don Kelly, says she’s being held on bond but it was premature for him to comment on the case.

