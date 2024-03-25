A London court will rule on Tuesday whether WikiLeaks’ Assange can challenge extradition to the US

LONDON (AP) — A London court is due to rule whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can challenge extradition to the United States on espionage charges. Two judges will issue a ruling Tuesday morning in the High Court on whether Assange can make one final appeal in England. His legal team fears that he could be swiftly sent to the U.S. to face charges if he fails. But Assange’s lawyers will likely ask the European Court of Human Rights to block his extradition. The U.S. government argued at a hearing last month that Assange put lives at risk in his bid to solicit, steal and indiscriminately publish classified government documents. Assange’s lawyers argued he risked a “flagrant denial of justice” if sent to the U.S.

