3 Maryland middle schoolers charged with hate crimes after displaying swastikas, officials say

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors in southern Maryland say three 13-year-old middle schoolers have been charged with hate crimes after they displayed swastikas, performed Nazi salutes and made derogatory remarks about a classmate’s religion. Officials with the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office say the harassment began in December and the students refused to stop despite repeated requests. The victim ultimately reported the behavior to Maryland State Police, which investigated and filed charges against the teens. Officials say the charges will be forwarded to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for appropriate action. The students have not been identified because they are underage.

