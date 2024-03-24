Thailand sends aid to war-torn Myanmar, but critics say it will only help junta

MAE SOT, Thailand (AP) — Thailand delivered its first batch of humanitarian aid to war-torn Myanmar on Monday, sending ten trucks over the border from the northern province of Tak in what officials hope will be a continuing effort to ease the plight of millions of people displaced by fighting. Myanmar is wracked by a nationwide armed conflict that began after the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. About 2.8 million people in Myanmar are displaced, according to U.N. agencies, most by fighting that arose after the army’s takeover. Critics charge that the aid will benefit only people in areas under the Myanmar military’s control, providing it with a propaganda boost while leaving the vast majority of displaced people in contested areas without access to assistance.

