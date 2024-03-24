Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers: $1,000 reward for tips leading arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and tippers are allowed to remain anonymous.

According to Colorado Springs Police, the ability to report crimes anonymously through Crime Stoppers, "makes those with information more comfortable sharing it with law enforcement."

Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers also has programs available to students in Colorado Springs Districts 2 and 11.

If students feel something dangerous is happening at their school, Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is an additional option students can utilize.

Elizabeth Domangue is a Pikes Peak Crime Stopper as well as the current Director of Schools for Third Future Schools Charter Network.

Domangue says Crime Stoppers is not a replacement for the district's 'Safe to Tell' program.

If a parent or child knows about some type of crime, they should first go to their school administrator or resource officer with the information.

However, Domangue says students and parents sometimes don't feel comfortable doing so and that's where Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers steps in.

Crime Stoppers uses an anonymous reporting system and tippers are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Domangue says by staying anonymous through them as well we the possibility of a reward, she believes the public is more willing to report crime.

To receive a reward, the tip must lead to an arrest of a person(s).

If you have information about a crime, contact Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.

