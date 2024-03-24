Hardy souls across New England shoveling out after major snow storm

BOSTON (AP) — Hardy souls across New England were spending their Sunday shoveling out after a major storm dumped more than two feet of snow in some areas, causing multiple road accidents, downing power lines and leaving hundreds of thousands across the Northeast waiting for their electricity to be restored. Maine’s largest utility, Central Maine Power, says crews are assessing and clearing damage to begin widespread restoration efforts. Police across the Northeast reported hundreds of traffic accidents as drivers grappled with icy road conditions. Heavy rains also produced local flooding. The National Weather Service says another storm is evolving and continuing through Monday across much of the Rockies, Plains and in the upper Midwest.

