France raises its security readiness to highest level after attack in Russia, worried about IS

PARIS (AP) — France’s government has increased its security alert posture to the highest level after the deadly attack near Moscow and the Islamic State’s claim of responsibility. French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced the decision Sunday, saying officials were “taking into account the Islamic State’s claim of responsibility for the (Moscow) attack and the threats weighing on our country.” The announcement came after President Emmanuel Macron held an emergency security meeting prompted by Friday’s bloodshed in Russia. France has repeatedly been hit by deadly Islamic State attacks.

