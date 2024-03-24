Comedian Kevin Hart is joining a select group honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American humor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Hart rose from the open mics and comedy clubs of his native Philadelphia to become one of the country’s most recognizable performers. Now, he’s being awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday night at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. Hart has honed a signature style that combines his diminutive height, expressive face and motor-mouth delivery into a successful stand-up act. His films have grossed more than $4.23 billion globally. The Mark Twain Prize annually honors performers who have made a lasting impact on humor and culture.

