BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Four people have been killed and several others injured after a rally car veered off the road and crashed into a group of spectators during a race in Hungary. Police said Sunday the accident occurred between the towns of Labatlan and Bajot near the Danube River in northwest Hungary.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.